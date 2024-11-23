Zeneca Terminates ZD 0870 Development

- Zeneca has decided to terminate the development of ZD 0870, atreatment for serious fungal diseases, Sir David Barnes told journalists at the UK company's annual results meeting in London (see page 3). He said that the decision had been taken on the basis of "difficulties with the pharmacokinetics." Zeneca's development partner, Mochida, will continue its program using lower doses and will pursue different indications for the Japanese market, according to Sir David.