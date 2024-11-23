Zeneca To Acquire Mogen International

- Zeneca of the UK is acquiring the Dutch plant biotechnology companyMogen International for L46 million ($74.7 million). The acquisition is said by Zeneca to fit well with its strategy of developing a strong position in plant biotechnology. Meantime, Zeneca has opened a new product development facility at its pharmaceuticals site in Macclesfield in the UK. The unit cost L12 million and will be used for a range of products and formulation types.