Zeneca Updates Its R&D Pipeline

As the Marketletter went to press, Zeneca issued an update on its drugpipeline in tandem with the announcement of its interim results (see page 3). The firm says that three New Chemical Entities and six development projects have been added to the portfolio since its last update in December 1997.
The NCEs are headed by the local anesthetic Chirocaine (levobupivacaine), licensed from Chiroscience in April, which has been filed for approval in its first markets. The second, ZD4522, is a new generation HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, licensed from Shionogi, which is in Phase II/III trials. The third is a third-generation platinum compound, ZD0473, licensed from AnorMed, which is in Phase I trials and will be developed for solid tumors.
The six new development projects initiated for its already-marketed drugs are: Nolvadex (tamoxifen) for the prevention of breast cancer; Seroquel (quetiapine) for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; Seroquel as a treatment for Parkinson's disease; and Zomig (zolmitriptan) for pediatric migraine sufferers. An intranasal formulation of Zomig has also entered Phase III trials.
