Zentiva's 2004 EPS rockets 84.9%

Czech-based drugmaker Zentiva has announced a net profit of 1.61 billion koruna ($71.2 million) for the year-ended December 31, 2004, raising basic earnings per share 84.9% to 44.91 koruna.

Annual sales were up 11.2% to 10.6 billion koruna, largely due to the growth of the company's brands at 10.4% in 2004 as a result of strong performances in Poland, Russia and the domestic market. Only in Slovakia was there a decline, reflecting market disruption caused by changes in the government's pharmaceuticals pricing and reimbursement system (Marketletters passim).

With a revenue leap of 126.8%, Poland was Zentiva's fastest-growing market in 2004 due to the success of three consistently bestselling brands: the urology products Penester (finasteride) and Zoxon (doxazosine) and the anti-ulcer drug Helicid (omeprazole). The success of the latter has made the firm the number one producer in the lucrative proton pump inhibitor market. In 2004, Zentiva's biggest growth products were the anti-hypertensive drug Lozap (losartan), which achieved a 287.2% sales increase to 180.4 million koruna, and also within the cardiovascular market, sales of the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor Ramil (ramipril), soared 804.3% on the previous year, reaching 137.5 koruna.