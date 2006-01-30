Zestra secures enhanced US distribution deal

USA-based Zestra Laboratories, a producer of women's health consumer products, says it has formed a partnership with the largest privately-held US drug distributor, Kinray, to expand the supply of its feminine arousal fluid, Zestra, to include an extra 3,000 independent pharmacies.

Zestra, protected under US patent 6,737,084, is a hormone-free topically applied fluid designed to enhance female sexual arousal. Zestra's president, Alan Fink, said: "we have watched the demand for Zestra grow tremendously during the last nine months," adding that the firm's distribution must grow to keep pace. Financial terms of the deal were not made public.