ZESTRIL EFFECTIVE IN MI

- The use of Zeneca's ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril) within 24 hours of acute myocardial infarction reduces the risk of further serious cardiovascular complications, such as congestive heart failure and extensive left ventricular damage, according to the six-month follow-up data of the GISSI-3 study. On the basis of these results, Zeneca has reported that it plans to file the agent for approval in major markets for use in the treatment of acute MI.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze