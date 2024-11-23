ZESTRIL EFFECTIVE IN MI

- The use of Zeneca's ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril) within 24 hours of acute myocardial infarction reduces the risk of further serious cardiovascular complications, such as congestive heart failure and extensive left ventricular damage, according to the six-month follow-up data of the GISSI-3 study. On the basis of these results, Zeneca has reported that it plans to file the agent for approval in major markets for use in the treatment of acute MI.