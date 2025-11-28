Zetagen Therapeutics

A private, clinical-stage biopharma company developing small-molecule–based therapies administered directly to treat metastatic and primary cancers, particularly breast cancer lesions in bone and soft tissue.

Founded in 2015, Zetagen is headquartered in Syracuse, New York, and is led by Chief Executive Officer Joe C. Loy.

Zetagen’s core scientific focus builds on its “Zeta” platform, which employs proprietary carrier systems to deliver synthetic small molecules directly into tumor sites. This approach aims to kill tumor cells, relieve pain and regenerate bone in lesions caused by metastatic cancer - a different path than systemic chemotherapy or biologic therapies.

The company describes its mission as developing therapies that tackle metastatic and primary cancers via local administration, with the goal of improving survival and quality of life by minimizing systemic toxicity.

Its lead candidate, ZetaMet (Zeta-BC-003), is being evaluated in metastatic breast cancer with bone lesions. In May 2025 Zetagen announced the completion of enrollment in a Phase IIa study for spinal metastatic lytic breast cancer lesions. Preclinical and early human-use data published previously suggest potential for lesion resolution, pain reduction and bone regeneration.

Another candidate, ZetaMAST (Zeta-MBC-005), showed in-vivo dose-optimization data in liver metastasis models of triple-negative breast cancer, with reductions in tumor burden and improved survival compared with control. Additional pipeline drugs under the Zeta platform are listed but not yet reported in late-phase trials.

In late 2025 Zetagen raised US$12.9 million in an oversubscribed Series B1 financing round, reflecting investor support for the Zeta platform and its clinical trajectory. The company now holds more than 64 patents worldwide covering its technology and candidate therapies.

Near-term, Zetagen plans to present preliminary Phase II data for ZetaMet at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, and further characterize its platform in liver-metastasis models and other tumor types. Over the longer term, the company aims to advance locoregional cancer therapies that reduce systemic exposure, potentially expanding to multiple cancer indications.