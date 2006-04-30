ZLB Behring's Vivaglobin approved in UK

US drugmaker ZLB Behring today says that Vivaglobin (immune globulin subcutaneous [Human]), an immunoglobulin replacement therapy for patients with primary immunodeficiency, has been approved for marketing in the UK.
The firm noted that Vivaglobin is the first and only licensed pasteurized immunoglobin treatment for subcutaneous use, providing an important alternative where intravenous access is difficult, as in the treatment of children.
The agent's efficacy claims are supported by the results of a pivotal open-label, prospective, multicenter clinical study conducted in the USA andCanada, which evaluated pharmacokinetics, efficacy, safety and tolerability of Vivaglobin in adult and pediatric subjects with PI. In this trial, the annual rate of serious bacterial infections (defined as bacterial pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis, and visceral abscesses), was 0.04 infections per subject per year and pneumonia was reported in two patients. The annual rate of any infections, a secondary endpoint, was 4.4 infections per subject per year.
