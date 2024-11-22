ZOLADEX GAINS BREAST CANCER INDICATION IN UK

Imperial Chemical Industries' luteinizing hormone releasing-hormone analog, Zoladex (goserelin acetate), is now indicated in the UK for the treatment of breast cancer in pre- and perimenopausal women. The product has been available in the UK since 1987 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

ICI claims that goserelin is the first LHRH analog to become available in the UK for breast cancer. Up to 3,500 UK breast cancer patients each year could benefit from the treatment, according to Roger Blamey, head of surgical science at Nottingham University, speaking at a press conference to mark the event.

Prof Blamey presented data from a study in 45 premenopausal women with breast cancer, 31% of whom responded to goserelin treatment. The highest response rates were achieved in patients with estrogen receptor-positive neoplastic cells, in whom estrogen boosts the growth of the tumor. The drug was given as a depot injection once every 28 days.