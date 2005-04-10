Zoladex shows benefit in prostate cancer

UK drug major AstraZeneca says that data from an independent 10-year study, conducted by the USA-based Radiation Therapy Oncology Group, show that administration of its luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonist Zoladex (goserelin) following radiotherapy extends the life of prostate cancer patients.
In the trial, 977 patients with locally-advanced prostate cancer received either radiotherapy followed by monthly adjuvant goserelin 3.6mg, or radiotherapy alone followed by observation and goserelin administration at relapse. Results revealed that, for patients receiving goserelin adjuvant to radiotherapy, significant improvements were seen in terms of overall survival, disease-free survival, the likelihood of distant metastases and of local failure, the firm said.
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