Zomig induces rapid relief from migraine

21 February 2005

Results from a recent clinical study published in the February edition of CNS Drugs demonstrate the safety, effectiveness and rapid onset of action of AstraZeneca's Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray 5mg in the acute treatment of moderate or severe migraine attacks.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind parallel-group trial, involving over 2,100 patients at 151 centers in the USA, showed that Zomig provides significant migraine headache response and pain-free rates as early as 15 minutes post-dose in patients, with significantly-higher sustained headache response and pain-free rates at 24 hours compared with placebo.

66.2% of subjects using Zomig experienced headache response at two hours post-dose compared to 35.0% in the placebo arm (p<0.001). Moreover, the agent produced: significantly-better headache response at all earlier time points (one hour, 30 minutes and 15 minutes, p<0.001); pain-free rates at 15 minutes (1.4% versus 0.4%, p=0.004), at 30 minutes and one, two and four hours (8.1%, 21.3%, 35.6%, 52.9%) compared to placebo (2.7%, 7.9%, 13.7%, 21.1%); and patients reported a quicker return to normal activities at 15 minutes (35.1% vs 31.3%, p<0.05), at 30 minutes (47.9% vs 38.8%, p<0.001), at one hour (60.8% vs 47.3%, p<0.001), at two hours (71.5% vs 51.5%, p<0.001) and at four hours (77.9% vs 56.8%, p<0.001).

