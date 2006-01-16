Zonagen gets IRB appro for Ph III Androxal trial

US drugmaker Zonagen has received Investigational Review Board approval for the start of its Phase III study of Androxal, a once-a-day oral therapy for the treatment of testosterone deficiency resulting from secondary hypogonadism.

The 200-patient, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial will be conducted in the USA under an existing Investigational New Drug application and will enroll patients at up to 20 clinical sites.The evaluation is designed to assess both the safety of Androxal and its efficacy in restoring normal pituitary and testicular function in men that are hypogonadal due to secondary hypogonadism.

Secondary hypogonadism is a failure of appropriate signaling from the pituitary to the testes. The condition is most common in aging males but can result from a variety of causes, including the use of androgens, the firm noted.