Zydus Cadila in JV with Australia's Mayne

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila has signed a joint venture aggreement with Mayne Pharmaceuticals in Australia to produce and market injectable anti-cancer drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The new production facility will be set up in Gujarat, India, with a total investment of $26.0 million shared between the partners. The JV will focus at the outset on a range of generic, injectable cytotoxic drugs, the development and production of which can benefit from an Indian base, according to the companies.