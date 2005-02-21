ZymoGenetics Ph II trials of rhThrombin meet safety endpoint

US drugmaker ZymoGenetics says that results from its randomized, controlled Phase II trials of recombinant human thrombin in 130 patients with intraoperative bleeding have met the primary objective - to establish the initial potential safety profile of the agent as a topical surgical hemostat.

"With these initial Phase II findings, we are optimistic about the prospect of offering rhThrombin to surgeons and patients as an alternative to current animal-derived products that stop surgical bleeding," stated Bruce Carter, the firm's chief executive.