Zyprexa: Lilly Files For Bipolar Disorder

- Eli Lilly has filed for US Food and Drug Administration approval tomarket its schizophrenia drug Zyprexa (olanzapine) for the additional indication of bipolar disorder. The company also said that it has asked for European approval of the new indication, as well as for its diabetes drug Humalog (insulin lispro). Zyprexa has been on the market for little over a year and has achieved more than $550 million in sales.
