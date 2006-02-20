Friday 22 November 2024

10-year prospects for Japan's pharma ind

20 February 2006

Yano Research Institute, a leading Japanese market research company based in Tokyo, has estimated how the output (including import) of prescription drugs in Japan will grow from 2004 through 2013 under two scenarios: case one, if health care reform brings about significant damage to the industry; and the case two: if the reform does not have a severe effect on the industry, in its report on "10-year Prospects in the Pharmaceutical Market 2006 Edition."

In case one, where the health care reform including the National Health Insurance drug price reduction and a rise in patients' co-payments will dramatically impact the industry, the output of the prescription drug will manage to reach 6,952.0 billion yen ($59.09 billion), 6,989.0 billion yen and 7,263.0 billion yen in 2005, 2009 and 2013, respectively, based on estimated data for 2003. In this case, "virtually zero growth" can be forecast in this doomsday scenario, the report pointed out.

In case two, where the industry can meet the solid needs and steadily make profit, because the reform will have a gradual impact on the sector, the output of the prescription drug should be able to reach 7,198.0 billion yen, 7,614.0 billion yen and 8,149 billion yen in 2005, 2009 and 2013, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze