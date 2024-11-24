EMA Regulatory News

Significant research news last week saw US biotech Scholar Rock release positive new data for its spinal atrophy (SMA) candidate apitegromab. There was a negative development for Johnson & Johnson, which said that, following a data monitoring committee recommendation, it is discontinuing development or its TAR-200 in bladder cancer. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Swiss pharma giant Roche’s new breast cancer drug Itovebi (inavolisib). Also of note, the European Medicines Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, PRAC, has initiated a review of medicines containing finasteride and dutasteride regarding suicidal ideation and behaviors.