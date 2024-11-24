Sunday 24 November 2024

EMA Regulatory News

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Biotechnology
EC approval for Pfizer’s Hympavzi
The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Hympavzi (marstacimab), from US pharma giant Pfizer.   20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lindis Biotech sells rights to trifunctional bispecific
Germany’s Lindis Biotech, a specialist in multi-specific antibody platforms, has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Pharmanovia, for the commercialization of Korjuny (catumaxomab).   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
EC grants approval for AbbVie’s Elahere in ovarian cancer
19 November 2024
Biosimilars
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
Following US approval in May this year, South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis and US biotech Biogen have now won approval from the European Commission (EC) for their Opuviz 40mg/mL solution for injection in a vial, a biosimilar referencing Regeneron and Bayer’s Eylea (aflibercept).   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) made a number of recommendations at its November meeting, notable among which was a reversal of a previous rejection of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab).   15 November 2024
Biosimilars
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
Swiss generic and biosimilar medicines major Sandoz today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir (aflibercept) 2mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J files with EMA and FDA for Darzalex in high-risk smouldering MM
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson today revealed it has submitted applications with the US Food and drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the approved indications for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM).   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
Another Dupixent approval in the EU
French pharma major Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab), which notched up sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in third-quarter 2024, +23.8% year-on-year, has picked up yet another indication in collaboration with Regeneron.   6 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Astellas pulls EU filing for avacincaptad pegol
Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma revealed it has decided to withdraw its marketing authorization application from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution (ACP).   28 October 2024
Biotechnology
EU approval for Fasenra in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
AstraZeneca’s Fasenra (benralizumab) has been approved in the European Union (EU) as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).   28 October 2024
Biotechnology
Super-blockbuster Darzalex gets another EU nod
Johnson & Johnson has secured European approval for an expanded indication of Darzalex (daratumumab) in a subcutaneous formulation.   24 October 2024
Biotechnology
Two new EC approvals for Merck’s Keytruda
The European Commission (EC) has approved two new indications for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in gynecologic cancers.   24 October 2024
Biosimilars
Accord’s Stelara biosimilar Imuldosa wins positive CHMP recommendation
The fully-owned Intas Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Accord Healthcare has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization for Imuldosa.   21 October 2024
Biotechnology
October 2024 EMA/CHMP batch of positive opinions
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human health committee, CHMP, announced six positive opinions of novel medicines, as well as two biosimilars, following its October meeting.   18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Almirall’s efinaconazole a step closer to European patients
Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (BME: ALM) has announced the successful completion of the decentralized regulatory procedure in Europe for efinaconazole.   15 October 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 11
Significant research news last week saw US biotech Scholar Rock release positive new data for its spinal atrophy (SMA) candidate apitegromab. There was a negative development for Johnson & Johnson, which said that, following a data monitoring committee recommendation, it is discontinuing development or its TAR-200 in bladder cancer. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Swiss pharma giant Roche’s new breast cancer drug Itovebi (inavolisib). Also of note, the European Medicines Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, PRAC, has initiated a review of medicines containing finasteride and dutasteride regarding suicidal ideation and behaviors.   13 October 2024
Biosimilars
EMA accepts STADA’s filing for AVT03, a proposed denosumab biosimilar
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Applications for AVT03, a proposed biosimilar candidate to the Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab), submitted by Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel.   10 October 2024
Biosimilars
Teva Prolia biosimilar accepted for review by FDA and EMA
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated, applications for TVB-009P, a biosimilar candidate to Prolia (denosumab).   8 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
EMA/PRAC latest meeting highlights
The European Medicines Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, PRAC, has started a review of medicines containing finasteride and dutasteride following concerns regarding suicidal ideation (suicidal thoughts) and behaviors.   4 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
European regulator seeks to speed up approvals
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European medicines regulatory network are working to speed up the approval of new medicines.   3 October 2024
Biotechnology
EC approval for Pfizer’s Hympavzi
The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Hympavzi (marstacimab), from US pharma giant Pfizer.   20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lindis Biotech sells rights to trifunctional bispecific
Germany’s Lindis Biotech, a specialist in multi-specific antibody platforms, has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Pharmanovia, for the commercialization of Korjuny (catumaxomab).   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
EC grants approval for AbbVie’s Elahere in ovarian cancer
19 November 2024
Biosimilars
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
Following US approval in May this year, South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis and US biotech Biogen have now won approval from the European Commission (EC) for their Opuviz 40mg/mL solution for injection in a vial, a biosimilar referencing Regeneron and Bayer’s Eylea (aflibercept).   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) made a number of recommendations at its November meeting, notable among which was a reversal of a previous rejection of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab).   15 November 2024
Biosimilars
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
Swiss generic and biosimilar medicines major Sandoz today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir (aflibercept) 2mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J files with EMA and FDA for Darzalex in high-risk smouldering MM
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson today revealed it has submitted applications with the US Food and drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the approved indications for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM).   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
Another Dupixent approval in the EU
French pharma major Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab), which notched up sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in third-quarter 2024, +23.8% year-on-year, has picked up yet another indication in collaboration with Regeneron.   6 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Astellas pulls EU filing for avacincaptad pegol
Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma revealed it has decided to withdraw its marketing authorization application from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution (ACP).   28 October 2024
Biotechnology
EU approval for Fasenra in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
AstraZeneca’s Fasenra (benralizumab) has been approved in the European Union (EU) as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).   28 October 2024
Biotechnology
Super-blockbuster Darzalex gets another EU nod
Johnson & Johnson has secured European approval for an expanded indication of Darzalex (daratumumab) in a subcutaneous formulation.   24 October 2024
Biotechnology
Two new EC approvals for Merck’s Keytruda
The European Commission (EC) has approved two new indications for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in gynecologic cancers.   24 October 2024
Biosimilars
Accord’s Stelara biosimilar Imuldosa wins positive CHMP recommendation
The fully-owned Intas Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Accord Healthcare has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization for Imuldosa.   21 October 2024
Biotechnology
October 2024 EMA/CHMP batch of positive opinions
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human health committee, CHMP, announced six positive opinions of novel medicines, as well as two biosimilars, following its October meeting.   18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Almirall’s efinaconazole a step closer to European patients
Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (BME: ALM) has announced the successful completion of the decentralized regulatory procedure in Europe for efinaconazole.   15 October 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 11
Significant research news last week saw US biotech Scholar Rock release positive new data for its spinal atrophy (SMA) candidate apitegromab. There was a negative development for Johnson & Johnson, which said that, following a data monitoring committee recommendation, it is discontinuing development or its TAR-200 in bladder cancer. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Swiss pharma giant Roche’s new breast cancer drug Itovebi (inavolisib). Also of note, the European Medicines Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, PRAC, has initiated a review of medicines containing finasteride and dutasteride regarding suicidal ideation and behaviors.   13 October 2024
Biosimilars
EMA accepts STADA’s filing for AVT03, a proposed denosumab biosimilar
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Applications for AVT03, a proposed biosimilar candidate to the Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab), submitted by Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel.   10 October 2024
Biosimilars
Teva Prolia biosimilar accepted for review by FDA and EMA
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated, applications for TVB-009P, a biosimilar candidate to Prolia (denosumab).   8 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
EMA/PRAC latest meeting highlights
The European Medicines Agency’s pharmacovigilance committee, PRAC, has started a review of medicines containing finasteride and dutasteride following concerns regarding suicidal ideation (suicidal thoughts) and behaviors.   4 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
European regulator seeks to speed up approvals
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European medicines regulatory network are working to speed up the approval of new medicines.   3 October 2024

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze