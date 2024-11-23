Saturday 23 November 2024

Pharma & Biotech Mergers & Acquisitions News

Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Big pharmas are not deterred by China’s increasingly complex business environment. Instead, they are changing strategies to minimize risks while continuing to benefit from China, said speakers at ChinaTrials held last week in Shanghai.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
BioNTech to boost oncology offering with buy of Biotheus
13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Gene specialist Trace takes on ALS with $101 million
12 November 2024
Biotechnology
AlloVir announces merger with Kalaris Therapeutics
8 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
EU sets date for decision on proposed $16.5 billion Catalent buy
5 November 2024

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Latest Mergers & Acquisitions News & Features

Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Aizen hopes AI will help make mirror peptides a reality
Aizen Therapeutics, an AI-driven biotech headquartered in San Diego, has officially launched from stealth mode, introducing its drug discovery platform, DaX.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
VBI recalls PreHevbrio and winds down operations
Massachusetts, USA-based firm VBI Vaccines has initiated a nationwide voluntary recall of PreHevbrio (hepatitis B vaccine), as it proceeds with bankruptcy and the shutdown of its operations.   19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Big pharmas are not deterred by China’s increasingly complex business environment. Instead, they are changing strategies to minimize risks while continuing to benefit from China, said speakers at ChinaTrials held last week in Shanghai.   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024
Biosimilars
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
South Korean biosimilars company Celltrion today announced its acquisition of iQone Healthcare Switzerland a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on distribution, sales, and marketing in Switzerland.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
Halozyme sets out offer to acquire Evotec
Shares of German drug discovery company Evotec leapt 20% to 10.33 euros this morning on the revelation that the USA’s Halozyme Therapeutics has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec for 11.00 euros per share in cash, implying a fully-diluted equity value of around 2.0 billion euros ($2.12 billion).   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
BeiGene signals global outlook with new name
BeiGene has announced plans to rebrand as BeOne Medicines, a move the cancer specialist says reflects its commitment to fighting cancer through collaboration.   15 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Syncona launches new portfolio company Slingshot Therapeutics
Life science investor Syncona has announced the launch of its newest portfolio company, Slingshot Therapeutics, through the Syncona Accelerator initiative.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
BioNTech to boost oncology offering with buy of Biotheus
Although it is seeing a downturn in sales and profits, German biotech BioNTech is continuing to acquire assets with the cash pile it made through the covid pandemic, notably iis Comirnaty vaccine that was developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Gene specialist Trace takes on ALS with $101 million
Trace Neuroscience, a newly launched biopharma based in San Francisco, aims to advance treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).   12 November 2024
Biotechnology
AlloVir announces merger with Kalaris Therapeutics
AlloVir has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with biopharma company Kalaris Therapeutics.   8 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
EU sets date for decision on proposed $16.5 billion Catalent buy
European regulators will decide by December 6 whether Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk, can finalize its $16.5 billion acquisition of contract drug manufacturer Catalent.   5 November 2024
Biotechnology
Nektar sells its PEGylation reagent manufacturing business
California, USA-based biotech Nektar Therapeutics’ shares closed up more than 8% at $1.33 yesterday after it announced the sale of its only manufacturing facility.   5 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2024
Pharmaceutical M&A came back with a bang during October, after a quiet September.   5 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 1
US pharma major AbbVie last week proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of US CNS drug developer Aliada Therapeutics. Last week saw a bunch of third quarter 2024 financials results, among which were Elil Lilly, AbbVie and Merck & Co. Also of note, Lexicon’s type I diabetes drug Zynquista faced a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee review that resulted in largely negative vote against recommendation.   3 November 2024
Biotechnology
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
Maryland, USA–based glycobiology specialist GlycoMimetics has entered into an acquisition agreement with Crescent Biopharma, a privately held biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of oncology therapeutics designed to treat solid tumors.   30 October 2024
Biotechnology
Dr Falk Pharma acquires spinout Kynos Therapeutics
German drugmaker Dr Falk Pharma GmbH today announced completion of the acquisition of Kynos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel KMO inhibitors for acute and chronic inflammatory diseases.   29 October 2024
Biotechnology
AbbVie punts $1.4 billion to buy early-stage Alzheimer’s drug developer Aliada
US Pharma major AbbVie has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Aliada Therapeutics, a biotech advancing therapies using a novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology to address challenging central nervous system (CNS) diseases.   29 October 2024
Biotechnology
Ottimo Pharma launches under former Seagen chief exec
Ottimo Pharma, a biotech founded by Medicxi in 2020, has emerged from stealth mode with an executive team packed with prominent industry leaders.   28 October 2024
