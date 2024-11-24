Sunday 24 November 2024

ESMO 2024 News & Programme

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 2024
Presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Spain were a major feature of research news last week, including those from Pfizer on it ponsegromab in cancer cachexia, a life-threatening wasting condition in cancer patients. Belgo-American drug developer iTeos Therapeutics announced mixed data at ESMO on its anti-TIGIT belrestotug, under development with UK pharma major GSK. Also of note, Germany’s BioNTech presented mid-stage at ESMO for its BNT327 in lung cancer. In other significant developments, Organon announced it is acquiring Roivant Sciences subsidiary Dermavant for up to $1.2 billion, but only $175 million upfront. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk released Phase IIa results for its recently-acquired obesity candidate monlunabant.   22 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Regeneron’s combination gets better with time
US biotech major Regeneron has shown that the addition of its investigational LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab to its PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) offers impressive results in advanced melanoma.   17 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Encouraging mid-stage results on BioNTech asset
A cancer drug in-licensed by German biotech major BioNTech from China-based Biotheus could be a good one, if mid-stage results shared at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) are anything to go by.   17 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Eisai and Merck report positive Phase III results
Eisai and Merck & Co have announced positive data for their combination therapy of Lenvima (lenvatinib) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in liver cancer.   17 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: iTeos shares tumble despite TIGIT:PD-1 doublet promise
Swiss pharma giant has shared a well-timed updated analysis from the pivotal Phase III NATALEE trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024   16 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: Positive results for darolutamide plus ADT in patients with mHSPC
German pharma major Bayer today released results from the Phase III ARANOTE trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) taking place in Spain.   16 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: Novartis’ Kisqali shows deepening benefit beyond three-year treatment period
Swiss pharma giant has shared a well-timed updated analysis from the pivotal Phase III NATALEE trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024.   16 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Merck & Co keeps Keytruda data coming
As ever, US pharma giant Merck & Co has been sharing plenty of data on its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) at this year’s meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).   16 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Imfinzi NIAGARA Phase III trial success in bladder cancer
Positive results from the NIAGARA Phase III trial showed that UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).   16 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Positive Phase II results for Pfizer’s ponsegromab in cancer cachexia
The Phase II study of ponsegromab, a monoclonal antibody directed against growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15), met its primary endpoint of change from baseline in body weight compared to placebo in people with cancer cachexia and elevated levels of GDF-15, said US pharma giant Pfizer.   16 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: Results support Braftovi + Mektovi as a standard of care for BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic NSCLC
Pfizer released longer-term follow-up results from the Phase II single-arm PHAROS clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Braftovi (encorafenib) in combination with Mektovi (binimetinib) for patients with BRAF V600E - mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).   16 September 2024
Biotechnology
Phase III ESMO data show impact of Incyte's retifanlimab
Incyte has announced that its Phase III POD1UM-303/InterAACT2 trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).   16 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: Positive pooled data from Nuvation Bio highlight taletrectinib benefits
14 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO 2024: Merck & Co Phase III KEYNOTE-811 trial Keytruda results
US pharma giant Merck & Co announced positive overall survival (OS) results from the final analysis of the Phase III KEYNOTE-811 trial.   14 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
Survey shows varied views on impact of new cancer drugs
As the world’s leading cancer research professionals arrived at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona on Friday, they were given a reminder of some of the remaining challenges that lie ahead in their field.   13 September 2024
Biotechnology
ESMO: AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu achieved a 61.6% PFS
Among the first presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting that kicked off today, were results from the DESTINY-Breast12 Phase IIIb/IV trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan).   13 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
ESMO 2024: What’s coming up?
The upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 should provide a reminder—if it were needed—of the pace of innovation in the development of new medicines for cancer.   10 September 2024
Biotechnology
Big billing for Amgen's tarlatamab in SCLC
Tarlatamab demonstrated potentially registrational data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 Congress from the Phase II DeLLphi-301 trial.   13 November 2023
Biotechnology
BioNTech progresses CAR-T cell therapy in solid tumors
Germany’s BioNTech has presented positive Phase I/II on its CAR-T cell therapy candidate BNT211 in advanced solid tumors at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.   24 October 2023
Biotechnology
ESMO 23: Rybrevant combo could draw patients from AstraZeneca
At the 2023 annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Johnson & Johnson has presented important new data for Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw).   24 October 2023
