ESMO 2024 News & Programme

Presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Spain were a major feature of research news last week, including those from Pfizer on it ponsegromab in cancer cachexia, a life-threatening wasting condition in cancer patients. Belgo-American drug developer iTeos Therapeutics announced mixed data at ESMO on its anti-TIGIT belrestotug, under development with UK pharma major GSK. Also of note, Germany’s BioNTech presented mid-stage at ESMO for its BNT327 in lung cancer. In other significant developments, Organon announced it is acquiring Roivant Sciences subsidiary Dermavant for up to $1.2 billion, but only $175 million upfront. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk released Phase IIa results for its recently-acquired obesity candidate monlunabant.