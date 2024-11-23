Saturday 23 November 2024

Hematology

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
British pharma major AstraZeneca is facing challenges in its bid to secure full approval for its anticoagulant reversal therapy, Andexxa (andexanet alfa), in the USA.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
EC approval for Pfizer’s Hympavzi
The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Hympavzi (marstacimab), from US pharma giant Pfizer.   20 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Ascentage's lisaftoclax accepted for priority review in China
Ascentage Pharma will see its investigational BCL-2 selective inhibitor, lisaftoclax, assessed under China’s Priority Review scheme.   20 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Syndax earns its 2nd drug approval in 2024 with Revuforj
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Revuforj (revumenib).   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
Blenrep results ‘transformative’, GSK says
UK drugmaker GSK might be trading lower following Thursday’s nomination of vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as the USA’s next health secretary, but the day brought good news for the group elsewhere in the business.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
Mid-stage data advance Adaptimmune’s cell therapy pipeline
Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported promising data Wednesday from its pivotal Phase II trial of lete-cel in certain solid tumors with few effective treatments.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
UK looks again at Sarclisa for myeloma as demand grows
Sanofi has announced that the UK's health technology assessor will conduct a new review of its Sarclisa (isatuximab) combo therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Syndax shares slide despite pivotal trial success
Syndax Pharmaceuticals has announced that its Phase II AUGMENT-101 trial of experimental drug revumenib achieved its primary endpoint.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anthos boss John Glasspool becomes VarmX CEO
VarmX, a Dutch biotech developing innovative approaches for the bypass of direct oral anticoagulants targeting activated factor Xa (FXa DOACs) and inherited coagulation disorders, has appointed industry veteran John Glasspool (pictured, above) as chief executive.   12 November 2024
Biotechnology
Autolus Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Aucatzyl
On November 8, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Aucatzyl (obecabtagene autoleucel; obe-cel) from US biopharma Autolus Therapeutics'   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
Geron announces $375 million financing deal
Geron Corporation, a biopharma company focused on telomerase inhibition therapies, has announced a $375 million financing agreement aimed at supporting the commercial rollout of Rytelo (imetelstat).   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J files with EMA and FDA for Darzalex in high-risk smouldering MM
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson today revealed it has submitted applications with the US Food and drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the approved indications for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM).   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
NICE backs Blueprint Medicines’ Ayvakyt
UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued final guidance recommending reimbursement of Ayvakyt (avapritinib) from USA-based Blueprint Medicines.   6 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sanofi edging closer with rilzabrutinib in ITP
French drugmaker Sanofi has revealed the results from the Phase III LUNA 3 trial of rilzabrutinib, an oral bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).   6 November 2024
Biotechnology
Beam announces early-stage data on sickle cell disease therapy
Beam Therapeutics will detail new clinical and preclinical data on its sickle cell disease (SCD) therapies at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting.   6 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shares soar on BMS’ rosy quarter
An impressive set of quarterly financial results and an improved outlook for the rest of the year were announced by Bristol Myers Squibb on Thursday.   31 October 2024
Biotechnology
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
Maryland, USA–based glycobiology specialist GlycoMimetics has entered into an acquisition agreement with Crescent Biopharma, a privately held biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of oncology therapeutics designed to treat solid tumors.   30 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis’ Scemblix gains FDA approval in newly diagnosed CML
Novartis late yesterday revealed that Scemblix (asciminib) was granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP).   30 October 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
Last week Vertex Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase III results for its suzetrigine for moderate-to-severed pain. Belgium’s UCB revealed that Swiss pharma giant Roche was terminating its collaboration on the Alzheimer’s candidate bepranemab. The UK’s health technology assessor the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) declined to recommend a second Alzheimer’s treatment, this time Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. Also of note, Lyell Immunopharma announced its planned acquisition of ImmPACT Bio and reprioritization of its own clinical pipeline.   27 October 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
British pharma major AstraZeneca is facing challenges in its bid to secure full approval for its anticoagulant reversal therapy, Andexxa (andexanet alfa), in the USA.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
EC approval for Pfizer’s Hympavzi
The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Hympavzi (marstacimab), from US pharma giant Pfizer.   20 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Ascentage's lisaftoclax accepted for priority review in China
Ascentage Pharma will see its investigational BCL-2 selective inhibitor, lisaftoclax, assessed under China’s Priority Review scheme.   20 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Syndax earns its 2nd drug approval in 2024 with Revuforj
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Revuforj (revumenib).   18 November 2024
Biotechnology
Blenrep results ‘transformative’, GSK says
UK drugmaker GSK might be trading lower following Thursday’s nomination of vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as the USA’s next health secretary, but the day brought good news for the group elsewhere in the business.   15 November 2024
Biotechnology
Mid-stage data advance Adaptimmune’s cell therapy pipeline
Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported promising data Wednesday from its pivotal Phase II trial of lete-cel in certain solid tumors with few effective treatments.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
UK looks again at Sarclisa for myeloma as demand grows
Sanofi has announced that the UK's health technology assessor will conduct a new review of its Sarclisa (isatuximab) combo therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Syndax shares slide despite pivotal trial success
Syndax Pharmaceuticals has announced that its Phase II AUGMENT-101 trial of experimental drug revumenib achieved its primary endpoint.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anthos boss John Glasspool becomes VarmX CEO
VarmX, a Dutch biotech developing innovative approaches for the bypass of direct oral anticoagulants targeting activated factor Xa (FXa DOACs) and inherited coagulation disorders, has appointed industry veteran John Glasspool (pictured, above) as chief executive.   12 November 2024
Biotechnology
Autolus Therapeutics announces FDA approval of Aucatzyl
On November 8, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Aucatzyl (obecabtagene autoleucel; obe-cel) from US biopharma Autolus Therapeutics'   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
Geron announces $375 million financing deal
Geron Corporation, a biopharma company focused on telomerase inhibition therapies, has announced a $375 million financing agreement aimed at supporting the commercial rollout of Rytelo (imetelstat).   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J files with EMA and FDA for Darzalex in high-risk smouldering MM
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson today revealed it has submitted applications with the US Food and drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the approved indications for its Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of high-risk smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM).   8 November 2024
Biotechnology
NICE backs Blueprint Medicines’ Ayvakyt
UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued final guidance recommending reimbursement of Ayvakyt (avapritinib) from USA-based Blueprint Medicines.   6 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sanofi edging closer with rilzabrutinib in ITP
French drugmaker Sanofi has revealed the results from the Phase III LUNA 3 trial of rilzabrutinib, an oral bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).   6 November 2024
Biotechnology
Beam announces early-stage data on sickle cell disease therapy
Beam Therapeutics will detail new clinical and preclinical data on its sickle cell disease (SCD) therapies at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting.   6 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shares soar on BMS’ rosy quarter
An impressive set of quarterly financial results and an improved outlook for the rest of the year were announced by Bristol Myers Squibb on Thursday.   31 October 2024
Biotechnology
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
Maryland, USA–based glycobiology specialist GlycoMimetics has entered into an acquisition agreement with Crescent Biopharma, a privately held biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of oncology therapeutics designed to treat solid tumors.   30 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis’ Scemblix gains FDA approval in newly diagnosed CML
Novartis late yesterday revealed that Scemblix (asciminib) was granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP).   30 October 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
Last week Vertex Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase III results for its suzetrigine for moderate-to-severed pain. Belgium’s UCB revealed that Swiss pharma giant Roche was terminating its collaboration on the Alzheimer’s candidate bepranemab. The UK’s health technology assessor the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) declined to recommend a second Alzheimer’s treatment, this time Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. Also of note, Lyell Immunopharma announced its planned acquisition of ImmPACT Bio and reprioritization of its own clinical pipeline.   27 October 2024

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze