Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. The firm is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases.

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases.

The Californian company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase III antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) targeting viral and oncological diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak platform.

In January 2023, the US FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted favorably as part of Cidara's NDA for a limited use indication for rezafungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.