Neurological

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sage scraps dalzanemdor after disappointing trial results
Sage Therapeutics will down tools on its dalzanemdor program, after the Phase II DIMENSION trial missed both primary and secondary endpoints.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
MindMed recruits regulatory expert ahead of Phase III trials
New York-based Mind Medicine, a company developing MM120, a form of LSD (lysergide d-tartrate), for mental health conditions, has announced the appointment of Gregg Pratt, as chief regulatory and quality assurance officer.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024
Biotechnology
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) made a number of recommendations at its November meeting, notable among which was a reversal of a previous rejection of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi (lecanemab).   15 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA shares slip on cautious outlook
Germany’s Merck KGaA was trading 5% lower as Thursday’s trading day neared its end, after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and outlook for the rest of the year.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
AC Immune Phase II ACI-7104.056 success in Parkinson’s
Swiss clinical-stage biopharma AC Immune saw its shares gain 8% to $3.38 in US trading this morning, after it released positive interim safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase II VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA nod for AADC deficiency gene therapy from PTC
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of PTC Therapeutics’ gene therapy for the treatment of AADC (aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase) deficiency, making it the first-ever gene therapy approved in the USA that is directly administered to the brain.   14 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
GAIA and MEDICE sign deal for commercialization of attexis for ADHD in Germany
Digital therapeutics company GAIA has announced the signing of a licensing agreement for attexis with fellow German firm MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
GSK inks multi-target alliance with Versalius
Cambridge, USA-based Vesalius Therapeutics has entered into a multi-target strategic alliance with the UK’s GSK to discover and develop novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, and another undisclosed neurodegenerative indication.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Neurogene’s NGN-401 gene therapy scores well in Rett syndrome
Neurogene has announced positive interim clinical data in the first four participants in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase I/II open-label trial designed to evaluate NGN-401 gene therapy for the treatment of female pediatric patients with Rett syndrome.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Gene specialist Trace takes on ALS with $101 million
Trace Neuroscience, a newly launched biopharma based in San Francisco, aims to advance treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).   12 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie’s costly schizophrenia failure sends BMS the other way
US drugmaker AbbVie was trading more than 11% lower early on Monday afternoon in New York.   11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Growing emphasis on disease-modifying therapies in Parkinson’s
The Parkinson’s disease (PD) therapeutic landscape is heavily genericized, leaving substantial unmet needs in neuroprotective and disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), says data and analytics company GlobalData in an overview of ongoing PD research..   11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Where the GLP-1 renaissance will take us next
Life science investors can be divided into two groups: those who bought Novo Nordisk stock before GLP-1s hit the big time, and those who wish they had.   10 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Jazz Pharma revenues rise 9% in third quarter
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has reported third-quarter revenue of $1 billion, a 9% increase over the prior year, fueled by strong performance in its key sleep and epilepsy portfolios.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
Acumen Pharma announces new appointment
US clinical-stage drug developer Acumen Pharmaceuticals has appointed Amy Schacterle as chief regulatory officer and head of quality, reporting to Jim Doherty, president and chief development officer at Acumen.   7 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

