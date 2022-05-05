Tubulis is advancing its proprietary pipeline of uniquely-assembled ADCs towards clinical evaluation as well as to introduce programs addressing a range of solid tumor indications.

The company sees itself as uniquely positioned to consolidate the findings of the last 20 years in the ADC field and translate this understanding into meaningful therapeutic benefits for patients.

Tubulis raised 60 million euros ($63 million) in a series B financing round in May, 2022.