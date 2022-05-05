Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

tubulis_company

Tubulis

A Munich, Germany-based biotech company in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) space.

Tubulis is advancing its proprietary pipeline of uniquely-assembled ADCs towards clinical evaluation as well as to introduce programs addressing a range of solid tumor indications.

The company sees itself as uniquely positioned to consolidate the findings of the last 20 years in the ADC field and translate this understanding into meaningful therapeutic benefits for patients.

Tubulis raised 60 million euros ($63 million) in a series B financing round in May, 2022.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Tubulis News

Expertise and ambition put ‘unique’ Tubulis at forefront of ADC movement
15 March 2024
Tubulis raises 128 million euros for ADC mission
14 March 2024
Oncoteq announces in-licensing deal for antibody-drug conjugate
27 November 2023
Billion-dollar Bristol Myers deal reflects booming interest in ADCs
20 April 2023
More Tubulis news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze