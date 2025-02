The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week granted the first approval for UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s Datroway (Dato-DXd) in the USA for the treatment of breast cancer. On his first day back in the White House as President of the USA, last Monday Donald Trump announced he was pulling the country out of the World Health Organization (WHO). US giant Johnson & Johnson kicked off the fourth-quarter financial results reporting season by big pharma last week, with better-than-expected figures.US mRNA vaccines specialist Moderna announced another supply contract for its COVID-19 vaccine with the European Union (EU).