A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.

Company Overview

Nuvalent is developing innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. The USA-based company is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

Nuvalent has two parallel lead programs, zidesamtinib (NVL-520) and NVL-655. Both are in clinical trials in lung cancer.



Latest Nuvalent News

Growing market for ROS1 inhibitors driven by new therapies
6 November 2024
Nuvalent’s Henry Pelish promoted to CSO
11 July 2024
