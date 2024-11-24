Company Overview

Nuvalent is developing innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. The USA-based company is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

Nuvalent has two parallel lead programs, zidesamtinib (NVL-520) and NVL-655. Both are in clinical trials in lung cancer.