Spero Therapeutics

The US company's lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase III ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.
Spero is also developing SPR720 as a new oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
The company also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.
