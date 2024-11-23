Saturday 23 November 2024

18% pa Growth Forecast For Indian Pharma Industry

12 June 1997

India's pharmaceutical industry is expected to maintain a healthy growthof 18% annually for the next five years, more than twice the likely growth of the world drug industry over the same period, according to a study by India's Export and Import bank.

While India's annual output of bulk drugs and formulations is running at about 90 billion rupees ($2.52 billion), or 2% of world output, the large domestic market and relatively inexpensive trained manpower has enabled the country to emerge as a low-cost production center, said EXIM bank's latest paper, entitled Pharmaceuticals and herbal medicines; a sector study.

It also notes that herbal and ayurvedic (traditional Indian) drugs are particularly being developed for export. The study points out that production value of such formulations increased from 12 billion rupees in 1980-81 to nearly 80 billion rupees in 1994-95.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze