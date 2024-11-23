1996 A Transitional Year For Royce

Royce Laboratories of the USA believes that the current year is one of transition for the company. During the year, the firm's operations will become profitable for the first time, according to Patrick McEnany, chairman and chief executive of Royce, speaking at the annual shareholders meeting.
Three significant products have been launched by Royce since December 1995, he pointed out. These are hydroxychloroquine, captopril and hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen. Sales of these products, along with increased sales of quinine sulfate, have been the primary causes of the firm's movement to profitability.
Sales of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and the hydrocodone product line have been significant, but sales ramp-up for these drugs is taking longer to reach the levels the company expects them to reach, and thus has impacted on projected earnings for the 1996 second quarter and fiscal year. Regarding sales of captopril, significantly greater competition than was anticipated before its launch has resulted in lower sales and profit margins than expected.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze