1996 Results From NeuroSearch

- In 1996, NeuroSearch's shares were accepted for listing on theCopenhagen Stock exchange, and the initial public offering generated 237.9 million Danish kroner ($36.64 million) for the company. In the same year, NeuroSearch's drug brasofensine for Parkinson's disease entered Phase II clinical trials. Revenue was down 3.4 million kroner, to 52.0 million kroner. R&D costs rose to 41.5 million kroner, up 2.1 million kroner, and an operational loss of 4 million kroner was recorded, compared to an operational income of 3.5 million kroner a year ago. Net income for the year was 3.4 million kroner, down from 4.5 million kroner in 1995.