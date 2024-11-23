1st Efficacy Data For TA-GW In December

UK biotechnology company Cantab has told Reuters that it expects to present preliminary Phase IIa clinical results from trials of its lead product, a treatment for genital warts, in early December. The data on the product, called TA-GW, will be presented at the 15th Human Papilloma Virus Workshop in Brisbane, Australia, which will run from December 1 to 9.
In July, Cantab signed a L24 million collaboration with SmithKline Beecham Biologicals for TA-GW, a vaccine based on human papilloma virus proteins. SBBio is funding development of the drug and has worldwide marketing rights. Further Phase II trials of TA-GW were scheduled to begin before the end of the year. Further details from the studies will be published in the Marketletter after Cantab's R&D update on November 29.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze