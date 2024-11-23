1st Efficacy Data For TA-GW In December

UK biotechnology company Cantab has told Reuters that it expects to present preliminary Phase IIa clinical results from trials of its lead product, a treatment for genital warts, in early December. The data on the product, called TA-GW, will be presented at the 15th Human Papilloma Virus Workshop in Brisbane, Australia, which will run from December 1 to 9.

In July, Cantab signed a L24 million collaboration with SmithKline Beecham Biologicals for TA-GW, a vaccine based on human papilloma virus proteins. SBBio is funding development of the drug and has worldwide marketing rights. Further Phase II trials of TA-GW were scheduled to begin before the end of the year. Further details from the studies will be published in the Marketletter after Cantab's R&D update on November 29.