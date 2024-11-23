1st-Qtr Drug Sales In Japan Grow 6%

In the first three months of 1997, drug sales in Japan rose by 6% inlocal currency, totaling $9.98 billion, according to IMS International, compared to a gain of only 1% in local currency terms in January and February. The gains were attributed to growth in the cardiovascular and alimentary drugs sectors, as well as cyclical factors which included a severe flu epidemic, a related increase in coughs and colds, and a rise in cedar tree pollen allergies.

There was a corresponding 10% increase in the sale of anti-infectives, while respiratory products rose 26% and sensory organ drug turnover was up 24%. However, IMS points out that the March recovery is likely to be only temporary, and the outlook for the rest of the year is poor. April sales are likely to have been affected by government price revisions, according to IMS, with the new product approval process having slowed.