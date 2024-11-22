2% Growth In Turkey's Pharma Production

Latest figures from IEIS, the Turkish association of pharmaceutical manufacturers, show that production of pharmaceuticals in 1993 reached 791.22 million units, an increase of just 2% on the previous year.

Of the 107 companies involved in manufacturing, just 20 accounted for 82% of the total. The IEIS also noted that investment in the pharmaceutical industry reached 770.72 billion Turkish lira ($16.5 million) in 1993, but this has risen from 76.92 billion lire in 1989. The sector was said to now employ around 12,800 people.

In US dollar terms, Turkey's balance of trade in pharmaceuticals has improved, with imports in 1993 down 2.3% to $510.5 million while exports increased 11.7% to $87.5 million. Imports of pharmaceutical raw materials declined 5.9% to $400.5 million, but exports of raw materials also declined, dropping 9.2% to $27.9 million; exports of finished pharmaceuticals rose 25.2% to $59.7 million.