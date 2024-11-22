Friday 22 November 2024

2% Growth In Turkey's Pharma Production

20 August 1995

Latest figures from IEIS, the Turkish association of pharmaceutical manufacturers, show that production of pharmaceuticals in 1993 reached 791.22 million units, an increase of just 2% on the previous year.

Of the 107 companies involved in manufacturing, just 20 accounted for 82% of the total. The IEIS also noted that investment in the pharmaceutical industry reached 770.72 billion Turkish lira ($16.5 million) in 1993, but this has risen from 76.92 billion lire in 1989. The sector was said to now employ around 12,800 people.

In US dollar terms, Turkey's balance of trade in pharmaceuticals has improved, with imports in 1993 down 2.3% to $510.5 million while exports increased 11.7% to $87.5 million. Imports of pharmaceutical raw materials declined 5.9% to $400.5 million, but exports of raw materials also declined, dropping 9.2% to $27.9 million; exports of finished pharmaceuticals rose 25.2% to $59.7 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze