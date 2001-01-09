$24 million placement for Ligand Pharma

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has completed a $24 million private placement oftwo million shares of common stock to what the company describes as "selected institutional and accredited investors." Among this group, Elan Corp of Ireland purchased 400,000 shares in the offering, meaning that it currently owns approximately 12.8% of Ligand common stock outstanding, or 18.6% on a fully-diluted basis.

Ligand intends to use the proceeds from the placement in a number of areas, including the expansion of a sales and marketing infrastructure, funding clinical trials and new product launches.