280 Generic Apps Filed In Spain

Spain's Ministry of Health says that 280 marketing applications havebeen filed for 80-90 generic drugs to date, reports the newspaper Cinco Dias. Spain adopted a new law allowing the introduction of generics onto the market in February (Marketletters passim).

Antibiotics, antihypertensive agents, antihistamines and anti-inflammatories are among the most-requested applications. The first generic to come to market, some time this year, is likely to be amoxicillin, the most widely-used antibiotic in Spain. Among the first generic versions of amoxicillin to arrive will be SmithKline Beecham's, which will be distributed by Mundogen Farma, and products marketed by the distributors Hefame and Cofares.

SB, which developed amoxicillin and markets the product as Clamoxil in Spain, currently has sales of 4.39 billion pesetas ($30.7 million) from the product. The Spanish market has 40 different manufacturers of amoxicillin, says Cinco Dias.