2nd research accord for Graffinity and Mutabilis

Heidelberg, Germany-based Graffinity, says that it has entered into its second research collaboration with Mutabilis, a French drug discovery company, to develop novel therapeutics for infectious diseases. The firms have already collaborated on an anti-infective drug target in 2003, and Mutabilis has decided to return to Graffinity for the screening and identification of small molecule compounds against a number of key targets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mutabilis will provide target proteins identified to Graffinity, which will apply its proprietary RAISE (Rapid Affinity Instructed Structure Evolution) technology and drug-fragment chemical microarrays to identify and evolve small-molecule hit structures with a focus on compounds with novel modes of action. Graffinity will receive a technology access fee and a milestone payment upon conclusion of the collaboration.
"We have been extremely pleased with how well Graffinity's RAISE technology has worked for us in the past," stated Sonia Escaich, chief executive of Mutabilis. "The collaboration gives us the opportunity to identify the compound-modulating activity of our proprietary targets, at a speed that could not be achieved elsewhere," she added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze