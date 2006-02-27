3,400 new pharma deals and financings in 2005

A new study by UK-based Pharmalicensing reports that there were over 3,400 new deals and financings in the pharmaceutical sector for 2005.

Partneringreview 2006 provides an overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals from the whole of 2005. This second edition sees innovative additions including a fuller coverage of Japanese deals and alliances; an M&A chapter; and a new financings volume including grants/awards, private financings, loans, initial public offerings and public placements. In the past year, the Partneringdesk team has collected over 2,600 new deals and added over 830 financings.

The company says that Partneringreview 2006 supports partner identification, highlighting active therapy areas and types of deal activity, and tracks the amount and type of financing investment by lead investors. The report also includes a review of deal making in 2005, and new volume-specific analytical introductions with graphs. Every deal entry includes financial information where disclosed, such as headline values, upfront and milestone payments. For more information, visit: www.pharmalicensing.com/desk.