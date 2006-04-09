3M explores options for pharma business

Minnesota, USA-based conglomerate 3M has said that that it is "exploring strategic alternatives for its global branded pharmaceuticals business and immune response modifier platform," and has retained Goldman Sachs to help in this. Analysts have estimated the business could be worth $1.0-$1.5 billion.
3M Pharmaceuticals Division, part of the group's health care business, discovers, develops, manufactures and sells branded drug products related to dermatology, women's health, cardiology and respiratory medicine.
Its best-known brands are Aldara (imiquimod), Difflam (benzydamine), Duromine (phentermine), Tambocor (flecainide), Maxair (perbuterol), Metrogel-Vaginal (metronidazole) and Minitran (glyceryl trinitrate). Sales of the Division are around $600.0 million and flat, with Aldara contributing about two-thirds. 3M's health care business, which includes dental, animal and health information products, as well as medically-linked devices, generated revenues of some $4.0 billion last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze