3rd-Qtr Restructuring Affects IVAX' Full-Year Financial Results

US generic drugs manufacturer IVAX posted a net loss in 1996 of $160.8million, compared to net income a year earlier of $114.8 million. The loss per share was $1.33, compared to earnings per share of $0.95 in 1995. Revenues for the year amounted to $1.15 billion, down 8%.
"Although the US generic drug industry remains highly competitive, I am encouraged by IVAX' progress during the fourth quarter," commented Phillip Frost, chairman and chief executive of the company. "In response to the difficulties of the 1996 second and third quarters, we announced three remedial strategies to improve our US generics business: improve efficiences and lower costs through a corporate restructuring; strengthen management; and reduce customer inventory levels by improving our marketing and sales strategies," he added.
The restructuring was started in the 1996 third quarter, and is said to be proceeding as scheduled.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze