4SC begins Ph IIa trial of RA drug

German drug developer 4SC AG says that it has initiated a Phase IIa clinical study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate SC12267. The company said that it has received the necessary approval from the country's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), in addition to a positive ethics vote from the medical faculty of the Friedrich-Alexander-University.

4SC added that the program, which will be conducted at 12 research centers in Germany, Poland and Serbia, will compare two different doses of the agent with placebo, and will seek to enroll 120 patients in total. The aim of the trial is to establish the optimal therapeutic dose, as well as assessing its efficacy. The firm said that results are expected at the end of 2007.