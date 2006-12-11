4SC begins Ph IIa trial of RA drug

German drug developer 4SC AG says that it has initiated a Phase IIa clinical study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate SC12267. The company said that it has received the necessary approval from the country's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), in addition to a positive ethics vote from the medical faculty of the Friedrich-Alexander-University.
4SC added that the program, which will be conducted at 12 research centers in Germany, Poland and Serbia, will compare two different doses of the agent with placebo, and will seek to enroll 120 patients in total. The aim of the trial is to establish the optimal therapeutic dose, as well as assessing its efficacy. The firm said that results are expected at the end of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze