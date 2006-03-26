"78% fear medical errors," EU survey finds

The first survey of European citizens' perceptions and experiences of medical errors shows that almost four in five people consider the problem to be important in their own country.

Danes are least worried about medical errors

The study, carried out on behalf of the Brussels, Belgium-headquartered European Commission by Eurobarometer, found that, in three European Union member states - Italy, Poland and Lithuania - over 90% of respondents consid-ered medical errors to be "important." In contrast, Denmark and Finland, with 48% and 51%, respectively, suggested that people in those countries had stronger confidence in their local health care providers.