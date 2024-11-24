858 Therapeutics

858's lead programs focus on important nodes in cancer biology, including DNA damage repair, innate immunity, and RNA epigenetics.
The company’s lead asset, ETX-19477, is a novel and potent small molecule inhibitor of PARG, a glycohydrolase that plays a pivotal role in the regulation of DNA repair mechanisms. As of Q3 2024, 858 is evaluating ETX-19477 in a Phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors at multiple sites in the US.
