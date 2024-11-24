Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing a portfolio of small molecule therapeutics directed against novel oncology and immunology targets.

858's lead programs focus on important nodes in cancer biology, including DNA damage repair, innate immunity, and RNA epigenetics. 

The company’s lead asset, ETX-19477, is a novel and potent small molecule inhibitor of PARG, a glycohydrolase that plays a pivotal role in the regulation of DNA repair mechanisms. As of Q3 2024, 858 is evaluating ETX-19477 in a Phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors at multiple sites in the US.

858 Therapeutics secures $50 million in series B funding
27 September 2024
