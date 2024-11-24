858 Therapeutics

A biotech company developing a portfolio of small molecule therapeutics directed against novel oncology and immunology targets.

858's lead programs focus on important nodes in cancer biology, including DNA damage repair, innate immunity, and RNA epigenetics.

The company’s lead asset, ETX-19477, is a novel and potent small molecule inhibitor of PARG, a glycohydrolase that plays a pivotal role in the regulation of DNA repair mechanisms. As of Q3 2024, 858 is evaluating ETX-19477 in a Phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors at multiple sites in the US.