Abalone Bio, founded in 2017 and based in Emeryville, California. Abalone’s Functional Antibody Selection Technology (FAST) platform enables the rapid identification and optimization of antibody activators, facilitating breakthroughs in areas such as fibrosis, neuropathic pain, polycystic kidney disease, and rare cancers.

As of March 2025, Abalone Bio has raised funding through two rounds, including an $800,000 grant from America’s Seed Fund in 2019 and a $125,000 seed investment from Y Combinator in 2020. These funds have supported the development of the company’s novel antibody therapeutics, which seek to unlock previously undruggable GPCR targets. Additionally, Abalone Bio has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine to develop a new class of obesity therapeutics, leveraging its antibody expertise to explore treatments for metabolic disorders.

The company was co-founded by Richard Yu, who serves as CEO, and Gustavo Pesce, both of whom bring deep expertise in molecular biology and biotechnology. Through its proprietary technology, funding support, and research collaborations, Abalone Bio is advancing innovative antibody-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas.