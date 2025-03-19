Wednesday 19 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Abalone Bio

A biotech company developing antibody therapeutics targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) and ion channels.

Abalone Bio, founded in 2017 and based in Emeryville, California. Abalone’s Functional Antibody Selection Technology (FAST) platform enables the rapid identification and optimization of antibody activators, facilitating breakthroughs in areas such as fibrosis, neuropathic pain, polycystic kidney disease, and rare cancers.

As of March 2025, Abalone Bio has raised funding through two rounds, including an $800,000 grant from America’s Seed Fund in 2019 and a $125,000 seed investment from Y Combinator in 2020. These funds have supported the development of the company’s novel antibody therapeutics, which seek to unlock previously undruggable GPCR targets. Additionally, Abalone Bio has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine to develop a new class of obesity therapeutics, leveraging its antibody expertise to explore treatments for metabolic disorders.

The company was co-founded by Richard Yu, who serves as CEO, and Gustavo Pesce, both of whom bring deep expertise in molecular biology and biotechnology. Through its proprietary technology, funding support, and research collaborations, Abalone Bio is advancing innovative antibody-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Abalone Bio News

Partners aim to develop new class of obesity therapeutics
17 March 2025
More Abalone Bio news >


Today's issue

Visirna's VSA001 achieves positive Phase III results in China
Biotechnology
Visirna's VSA001 achieves positive Phase III results in China
18 March 2025
Biotechnology
Nanobiotix boosted by amended deal with J&J
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Italfarmaco and Medis ink distribution deal for DMD drug
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
RedHill to file FDA-approved Talicia for UK marketing
18 March 2025
Biotechnology
Signadori Bio springs forth from Sofinnova and Gustave Roussy
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Orphan drugs to make up one fifth of global Rx drug sales by 2030
18 March 2025
Biotechnology
Forth Therapeutics launches with Sofinnova backing
18 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze