Abbott and Enanta to develop HCV inhibitors

US health care major Abbott Laboratories and fellow USA-based firm Enanta Pharmaceuticals say they have entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize hepatitis C virus NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The project will focus on several of Enanta's developmental compounds that have demonstrated antiviral activity in preclinical studies.

Under the terms of the accord, Abbott will make an upfront payment of $57.0 million, composed of both cash and an equity investment. In addition, Enanta could receive milestones of $250.0 million if all the potential clinical and regulatory goals are met, as well as double-digit royalties based on the sale of any products which are brought to market.

The Watertown-headquartered firm also holds an option to fund 40% of US development and commercialization costs in return for a 40% profit share from the US sale of any drugs developed under the partnership that go on to receive regulatory approval. Further financial details of the agreement were not provided.