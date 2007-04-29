Abbott decides to terminate development of Orion's Simdax in USA

Finnish drugmaker Orion says that its licensee, US health care major Abbott Laboratories, has decided not to continue the US development program for its intravenously administered drug Simdax (levosimendan), Orion's product for acute decompensated heart failure, because "it would not be commercially reasonable." Accordingly, the considered additional Phase III studies will not be conducted by Abbott, which continues to assess feedback on the agent from discussions with European authorities. Simdax will remain available in already-approved markets.
