Abbott/Knoll merger: Pakistan repercussion

The merger of Abbott Laboratories and the pharmaceutical business ofGermany's BASF, including the global operations of its Knoll unit (Marketletter March 12), has had repercussions in Pakistan, according to Jurgen Konig, chief executive of Knoll Pharmaceuticals in that country. He said the local subsidiary would naturally be acquired by Abbott, but that this would be after all Pakistani statutory requirements for such mergers and acquisitions are completed. Mr Konig added that the "transaction is an excellent strategic fit between the partners because of geographic complementarity and product portfolio synergies."
However, the Marketletter's local sources point out an interesting speculation for shareholders in Pakistan. A 10 rupee ($0.16) share in Abbott is currently trading at 47 rupees and one in Knoll at 63 rupees; the total number of outstanding shares is similar for the firms, with 24.5 million for Abbott and 23 million for Knoll.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze