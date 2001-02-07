Abbott signs cardio deal with MedNova

Abbott Laboratories and MedNova of Galway, Ireland, have entered into adistribution agreement for the latter's embolic filter and carotid stent products, NeuroShield and CardioShield, which have been approved in Europe. In addition to the agreement, Abbott has taken an equity position in MedNova and has the option to acquire the company provided certain milestones are met. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Abbott has also entered an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Rubicon Medical, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, for its Guardian system which, in conjunction with the MedNova filters, will allow Abbott to offer clinicians both embolic capture technologies. Richard Gonzalez, executive vice president of medical products at Abbott, said that through the MedNova and Rubicon partnerships and other recent licensing deals (ie with Biocompatibles International and LuMend), the company "is expanding its opportunities in emerging segments of vascular medicine."

Focusing on unmet needs