Abbott signs cardio deal with MedNova

Abbott Laboratories and MedNova of Galway, Ireland, have entered into adistribution agreement for the latter's embolic filter and carotid stent products, NeuroShield and CardioShield, which have been approved in Europe. In addition to the agreement, Abbott has taken an equity position in MedNova and has the option to acquire the company provided certain milestones are met. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Abbott has also entered an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Rubicon Medical, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, for its Guardian system which, in conjunction with the MedNova filters, will allow Abbott to offer clinicians both embolic capture technologies. Richard Gonzalez, executive vice president of medical products at Abbott, said that through the MedNova and Rubicon partnerships and other recent licensing deals (ie with Biocompatibles International and LuMend), the company "is expanding its opportunities in emerging segments of vascular medicine."
Focusing on unmet needs
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze