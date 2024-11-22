Abbott Unveils New DNA Gyrase Inhibitors

Abbott has presented early data on a new class of DNA gyrase inhibitor antibiotics, headed by A-86719.1, which appear to have superior potency against a broad spectrum of pathogens than quinolones such as ciprofloxacin, sparfloxacin and quinafloxacin.
A-86719.1, a member of the 2-pyridone class of compounds, appears to have potent activity against clinically-important Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria (including anaerobes), according to data presented at the 34th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. In particular, the agent showed higher in vitro activity than the reference quinolones against Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Enterobacteriaceae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, amongst others.
In vivo experiments also revealed efficacy in treating systemic, lung and abscess infections caused by Gram-positives and Gram-negatives in mice and rats, and endocarditis, pyelonephritis and systemic infections caused by enterococci in mice.
