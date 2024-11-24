Company Overview

The company emerged in July 2024 after three years of platform development and an initial commitment of $50 million from Flagship Pioneering.

The Abiologics platform is a fully integrated digital and automated wet-lab infrastructure to create supranatural biologics with powerful, desirable pharmacological properties. The platform leverages state-of-the-art generative artificial intelligence (AI) to computationally-design Synteins de novo using a broad set of artificial building blocks, far beyond the 20 naturally occurring amino acids that form the basis of today’s biologic medicines. These include biologics built with D-amino acids, chemically identical mirror images of standard amino acids.

Once designed, Abiologics chemically synthesizes its digitally-optimized Synteins™ with pioneering new technologies. As a result, Synteins can be programmed to interact with virtually any therapeutic target while evading the body’s natural defenses. By surpassing the limitations of traditional biologics discovery tools, Abiologics is the first to discover, prototype and scale-up polymers composed solely of artificial building blocks, and to date, has successfully generated Synteins made entirely of D-amino acids that bind a diversity of therapeutically relevant targets while remaining ultrastable.