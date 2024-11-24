Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Abiologics

A company reimagining biologics with the creation of a new class of supranatural and programmable medicines called Synteins.

Company Overview

The company emerged in July 2024 after three years of platform development and an initial commitment of $50 million from Flagship Pioneering. 

The Abiologics platform is a fully integrated digital and automated wet-lab infrastructure to create supranatural biologics with powerful, desirable pharmacological properties. The platform leverages state-of-the-art generative artificial intelligence (AI) to computationally-design Synteins de novo using a broad set of artificial building blocks, far beyond the 20 naturally occurring amino acids that form the basis of today’s biologic medicines. These include biologics built with D-amino acids, chemically identical mirror images of standard amino acids. 

Once designed, Abiologics chemically synthesizes its digitally-optimized Synteins™ with pioneering new technologies. As a result, Synteins can be programmed to interact with virtually any therapeutic target while evading the body’s natural defenses. By surpassing the limitations of traditional biologics discovery tools, Abiologics is the first to discover, prototype and scale-up polymers composed solely of artificial building blocks, and to date, has successfully generated Synteins made entirely of D-amino acids that bind a diversity of therapeutically relevant targets while remaining ultrastable.



Latest Abiologics News

Abiologics lures J&J exec to become its CSO
26 September 2024
Flagship Pioneering unveils yet another new company, Abiologics
23 July 2024
More Abiologics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze