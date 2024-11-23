ABPI Calls For Independent Body On Prescribing Guidelines

An independent body should be set up to ensure the development and use of high quality clinical guidelines in prescribing support systems, says a report produced by Braxton Associates, Deloitte & Touche Consulting on behalf of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. The recommendations were presented to the Department of Health by the ABPI as its response to the Department's request for views on PRODIGY (Prescribing Rationally with Decision Support in General Practice; Marketletter November 18).

According to ABPI director general Trevor Jones, any computerised prescribing support system must have the confidence of doctors, patients and the pharmaceutical industry, and it must be based on authoritative clinical guidelines in which all parties have confidence. "The present PRODIGY pilot scheme does not meet this need," he stressed.