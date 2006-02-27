Acadia announces advances in two key R&D programs

USA-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals says it has selected the novel androgen receptor agonist, ACP-105, as its lead developmental candidate. The drug is a member of the small-molecule selective androgen receptor modulators and, as such, has the potential to treat a wide variety of disorders including muscle-wasting, osteoporosis and testosterone deficiency. The firm adds that the results of preclinical animal tests have indicated that the compound displays biological efficacy while having little effect on the prostate, a common side effect of other testosterone replacement therapies.

Acadia has also announced progress in the development of novel compounds designed to block the cannabinoid CB1 receptor. The receptor, which is predominantly expressed in the central nervous system, is thought to play a key role in appetite regulation and other reward-based behaviors. The firm hopes that blockage of this receptor may lead to novel treatments for obesity, substance abuse and more generalized cognitive defects.